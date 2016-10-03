Who’s the tortoise now? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/30015865346/sizes/m/
Today the tables have been turned. It’s poor Zimbabweans who emerge everywhere to sell handicrafts, wild fruit and vegetables, simcards, second hand clothes . . . soon to be joined by US dollars when the threatened bond notes appear.
Far from being the backward relatives the Batswana now have a much higher standard of living than Zimbabweans though their country has far fewer resources. The Gross Domestic Product per head of population – a standard measure of wealth – was $953 for Zimbabweans in 2013. The figure for Botswana was $7,315. (The figures for 2016 will no doubt be even worse for Zimbabweans.)
Why has this happened? Mugabe blames it on sanctions but the Vigil believes the simple answer is Mugabe and his rapacious elite. Robert Guest of The Economist wrote in his 2004 book, The Shackled Continent, ‘In the last 35 years, Botswana’s economy has grown faster than any other in the world. Yet cabinet ministers have not awarded themselves mansions and helicopters — and even the president has been seen doing his own shopping.’ Commenting on this, Marian L Tupy noted in The American: ‘Similarly, a game warden I spoke to in the Chobe National Park reminisced about standing behind the minister of education in the line for groceries. A shop manager recognized the minister and motioned her to the front of the line. She flatly refused.’ A far cry from Zimbabwe.
Botswana was described today as ‘an island of peace, tranquillity and wisdom’ by the writer Alexander McCall Smith in a BBC radio interview. McCall Smith has made Botswana famous abroad with wry tales of Precious Ramotswe and her No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. If only he would turn his attention to Zimbabwe, where he was born. How about this plot for a farce: a High Court judge who overturns an illegal police ban on demonstrations is accused by the Chief Justice of having taken a bribe, police hover in the background as Zanu PF youth provoke violence in Harare to be blamed on demonstrators, a student leader is arrested for holding a poster asking for jobs at a graduation ceremony, people are threatened with jail for displaying the Zimbabwean flag, people abducted, tortured . . .
Too far-fetched? Not in Zimbabwe. The Mugabe regime is what the Japanese observer Ken Yamamoto would describe as a fence post tortoise: ‘When you’re driving down a country road and you come across a fence post with a tortoise balanced on top, that’s a fence post tortoise. You know he didn’t get up there by himself, he doesn’t belong up there, he doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there, he’s elevated beyond his ability to function, and you just wonder what kind of dumb arse put him up there to begin with.’
Other points
- Thanks to Guy Benton who took photographs of the Vigil. One of them showing the fading grandeur of the Embassy partly obscured by an ambulance symbolised the state of Zimbabwe. The other photos will be available shortly.
- We were glad that ROHR activist Linda Masarira has been released at last after being incarcerated for nearly three months on trumped up charges. The Vigil and ROHR staged several protests demanding her release.
- We are relieved that another of our activists, Tino Mashonganikya (Information and Publicity Officer for ROHR), who was taken to the airport to be deported, did not go. It is reported that the pilot had to slam the doors shut while the Home Office enforcers were still on the stairs trying to push him in.
- The Vigil will mark its 14th anniversary on Saturday 15th October. Sadly 14 years of protest against human rights abuses and lack of democracy is not a cause for celebration.
- Thanks to those who came early to help set up: Rashiwe Bayisayi, Benjamin Chigamba, Abel Chikanya, Joseph Chivayo, Percy Dube, Flemming Diza, Kevin Gondo, Hellena Gusinyu, Isabell Gwatidzo, Etines Kapiya, Jonathan Kariwo, Vimbai Karumbidza, Phillip Mahlahla, Nancy Makurira, Rosemary Maponga, Cephas Maswoswa, Gladys Meck, Sharon Moyo, Esther Munyira, Tracy Mupeti, Simbarashe Mutero, Sally Mutseyami, Elizabeth Ndebele, Elizabeth Ndewere, Mduduzi Ndlovu, Mary Ndoro, Casper Nyamakura, Sharon Nziramasanga, Chipo Parirenyatwa, Eva Sanyahokwe, Sihle Sibanda, Mary Taruvinga, Douglas Tavengwa, Maureen Tavengwa, Fadzai Tembo, Emmaculate Tshuma and Elector Zvorwadza. Thanks to Isabell, Sharon M and Elector for looking after the front table, to Etines for logging the names on the register of those who came early, to Chipo P and Simbarashe for selling ‘Mugabe must go / has gone’ wristbands, to Maureen for handing out flyers and to Phillip. Cephas, Casper, Jonathan, Kevin, Joseph Mduduzi, Flemming, Benjamin, Honest and Gladys for putting up the banners. Special thanks to Phillip, Kevin and Chipo P for hastily putting up the tarpaulin when it started to rain and for taking it down at the end.
