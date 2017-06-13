6:00 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Towards 15 Million Voices for Peace by 2018!

The Zaka Central community and surrounding areas gathered at Zaka High School on Saturday 10 June for the launch of the Heal Zimbabwe National Peace Campaign dubbed: "15 Million Voices For Peace". Participants pledged to actively participate in upholding the notion of peaceful coexistence as the nation braces for another plebiscite in 2018. The event saw 20 soccer teams and 8 netball teams competing for the HZT Youth Peace Cup.