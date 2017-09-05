Kenya’s Presidential Results Nullification

I do applaud what the Kenya Supreme Court’s ruling nullifying the August 8 presidential election results and order a re-run. The Judiciary have absolutely shown what they are made of – something which is lacking in our Zimbabwe’s Judiciary judgements – which to a large extent is biased to the ruling patty ZANU-PF.
The Kenyan Supreme court has set an outstanding president for Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa. Kenyatta had been in power since time immemorial – just like Robert Mugabe clinging to power through hook and croak and this has resulted in the citizens suffering in both countries because of bad governance.
Corruption is on the increase unabated in both countries.
The move taken by the Kenya’s supreme court will bring about the people’s will for the benefit of all the citizens and is also what we are looking for in Zimbabwe.
We have had situations where Zimbabwe’s opposition menbers have been disadvantaged in a number of ways as we witnessed biased judiciary rulings in favour of the ruling party -ZANU-PF.