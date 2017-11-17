HARARE, ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since a military intervention in his country.​ Video: eNCA

HARARE – Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday.

It was his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.

Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in large wooden chair at the front the hall.

Zimbabwe’s embattled President Robert Mugabe attends university graduation ceremony, his first public appearance since military takeover http://cnn.it/2jyEyW8

He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.