It was his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.
Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in large wooden chair at the front the hall.
Zimbabwe’s embattled President Robert Mugabe attends university graduation ceremony, his first public appearance since military takeover http://cnn.it/2jyEyW8
He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.
#Zimbabwe open university graduation ceremony… the red carpet and security is ready. Usually a sign President Robert Mugabe is coming to personally cap the graduates