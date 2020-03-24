Save Zimbabwe: Lockdown Now!

Zimbabwe recorded its first official COVID-19 fatality when a young media personality Zororo Makamba, succumbed to the pandemic yesterday. In light of this heavy blow, Tutuma Zimbabwe is of the view that the Government of Zimbabwe must be more compelled now, than ever, to ensure that there are decentralized facilities accessible by citizens to deal with COVID-19.
We acknowledge the critical issues regarding protective clothing, raised by health service delivery workers and implore upon the Government of Zimbabwe to own up and take responsibility to ensure that the genuine demands are met and that no further lives are lost due to lack of ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES.
We further call on the President ED Mnangagwa to show leadership and consider the critical decision of locking down as the most effective way of handling challenges associatedwiththeCOVID-19 outbreak.
Continued allowance of public gatherings of no more than 50 people, the opening of informal markets and business as usual by non-essential sectors of the market is unacceptable. While acknowledging that Zimbabwe economy is largely informal, we note that our health facilities are ill-equipped and prepared to handle the inevitable consequence of continued business. The risk far outweighs the short-term benefits!
Tutumaimploresuponallstakeholders, that is, churches, media, businesses and civics to provide leadership and shutdown.
Citizens, stay at home! At this juncture, social distancing is love!Post published in: Featured