Formal diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe surge amid COVID-19

HARARE (Xinhua) -- Diaspora remittances continue to play an important role in Zimbabwe's economy, posting a 33 percent increase to 466.2 million U.S. dollars as of July 31, compared to 349.7 million dollars during the same period in 2019, latest central bank figures show.