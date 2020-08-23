7:16 by Ngomakurira Have your say: On this rock

If you look up, in St Peter’s in Rome, at the dome above the high altar you will see written in letters six feet high the words of Jesus to Peter in Matthew 16, ‘Tu es Petrus, et super hanc petram …’ (You are Peter and on this rock I will build my church and I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven).