Zimasco donates equipment to Kwekwe General Hospital

On Thursday 21/08/20, the equipment was transported from Zimasco Stores warehouse to Kwekwe General Hospital. The equipment which required a 10tonne truck took 6 hrs to transport in total.
On Friday a minister resident in Kwekwe whom we shall not mention but he will reveal himself at the appropriate time, ordered that the equipment be transported back to Zimasco premises and only be brought back to Kwekwe General Hospital when he is ready to preside over the official hand over ceremony of the equipment in front of ZBC Cameras.
In the meantime Kwekwe General Hospital is battling to assist Covid-19 patients due to lack of equipment.
Part of the consignment included PPE for nurses who are on the frontline facing the deadly pandemic.
Ironically the Minister who sits in Cabinet is fully aware that Hospital staff especially nurses are now on day 63 of an industrial action having withdrawn labour demanding among other issues proper PPE to safeguard themselves and their families from Covid19.
The Minister shall be seen at the official hand over ceremony of the equy which of now no one knows the date since the Minister has not yet indicated when he will be free to do so.
Kwekwe Covid19 cases continue to rise while we await the availability of the Honorable Minister.