Judge summons AG Machaya to court over devolution

ATTORNEY-GENERAL (AG) Advocate Prince Machaya has been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday 15 September 2020 and explain himself on government’s delays in acceding to a court application filed by water rights campaigners, a residents association and an opposition legislator demanding the enactment of devolution laws.