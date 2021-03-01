Botswana Youth policy paying off

The United States of America bound Besa Masaiti never disappointed as she produced a well resounding vict whi1qaach left a lot of people talking about her exploits. Arguably one of the best under 20 girl players in Southern Africa as well as in the nation of Botswana. She is the reigning senior female National Champion. That alone speaks volumes in terms of her exploits. Woman Fide Master Besa Masaiti was paired against Phera Malilo in round one of the tournament and se won the first game, in round two she was paired against Ketina Efentakis and she won again.
In round three she was paired against NouhaLams Aouachria and she won again before losing her fourth game against the eventual tournament winner Woman International Master Lina Nassr whose rating was 1887. She then redeemed her lost pride against her compatriot Woman Fide Master Naledi Marape in round five. This was not the last compatriot she was to be paired against in round six she was paired against Woman Candidate Master Natalie Katlo Banda whom she defeated again before drawing against Ines Belattar in round seven.
In round eight she played against Davida Strong of South Africa and she won before drawing against Woman Fide Master Ednasia Junior of Angola to cap her fine performance with seven points out of nine games played winning a silver medal for herself and her country ahead of Davida Strong of South Africa who was half a point behind her.
Meanwhile Natalie Katlo Banda was just half a point away from the bronze medal after finishing with 6 points out of nine games of play. In her games she only lost two games against Besa Masaiti and Davida Strong of South Africa, both players were medal winners finishing second and third respectively. She also drew two games against Pei- Shan Wang in round one and Woman International Master Lina Nassr of Algeria in the final round of the tournament.
She won four very important games against Woman Candidate Master Nina Marais of South Africa, WFM Ednisa Junior of Angola, Chineva Rufuio Andre and Ines Belattar to cap her fine run of the tournament. The young player gave the older players good run for their money and in the end she came a credible fourth position, while her compatriot WFM Naledi Marape finished tenth in the same category. This inaugural online Africa individual rapid online tournament produced some fireworks on the laptops as the wits battled online in this powerful tournament.