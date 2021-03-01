11:58 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Botswana Youth policy paying off

Botswana chess federation has produced some milestones in the chess fraternity as they managed to unearth some very youthful powerful chess professes in the mold of Besa Masaiti and Natalie Katlo Banda who produced some sterling performances, in the recently inaugural online rapid chess individual championships held sometime last month produced some mouthwatering performances from the Botswana duo in the under 20 Open girls’ category.