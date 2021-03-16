Organisation helps returning Zimbabwe refugees get back on their feet

This has forced many Zimbabweans to return home.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is trying to help them get back on their feet.

It’s partnering with a farming foundation to train migrant returnees and rural communities to generate income.

The IOM is also assisting Zimbabwe to provide PPE, sanitisers and water at all border posts regarded as high-risk areas for COVID-19.

The country currently has over 36,000 infections and over 1,500 deaths.

* eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports.