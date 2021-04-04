17:04 by Martin Have your say: SADC troops for Mozambique? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

President Masisi of Botswana, Chair of SADC’s security troika, indicated after talks in Harare with previous Chair President Mnangagwa that SADC was likely to take military action ‘to ensure the integrity and sovereignty of one of our own now being assailed by dissidents’. He said he had already had talks with the third member of