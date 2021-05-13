15:02 by Amnesty International Have your say: Mozambique: Rescue attempts jeopardized by racial discrimination following Palma attack – new survivors’ testimony

Survivors of an attack by the armed group known locally as 'Al-Shabaab’ in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado told Amnesty International that white contractors were prioritized for evacuation ahead of Black locals, in disturbing testimony that points to blatant racism.