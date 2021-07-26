Silveira Mission as well as Masvingo Chess Association Chairperson passes on

It is with much sadness to inform you that our fellow chess teacher, Mr Jaravani A.J from Silveira High school has passed on.
It is a shock to hear about the sudden death of our chess coach, arbiter and administrator. May his soul rest in peace.’The person was very instrumental in the chess development at school level in Masvingo Province in conjunction with Mr Mtakaya as well as the late Richard Govardson. Chess will never be the same again without Mr Jaravani who was the Chairperson of Masvingo province.Post published in: Featured