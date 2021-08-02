6:51 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Embassy Vigil resumes – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Today was the Vigil’s first meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in more than sixteen months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vigil Co-ordinator Ephraim Tapa says there was a unique sense of excitement and positive energy from those who attended. Activists enjoyed catching up with one another while they helped set up, man the table in turns, hand out flyers, and sing.