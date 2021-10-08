10:55 by Pindula News Have your say: Learning/Teaching Come To A Stand Still Due To CALAs – PTUZ

The president of the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, Dr Takavafira Zhou has said Continuous Assessment Learning Areas (CALA) has disrupted learning and or teaching in schools. Zhou says both teachers and learners are now focusing on completing the projects at the expense of the syllabus. Pindula News presents Zhou’s statement on the matter.