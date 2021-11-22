Heading for dictatorship – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/51693561138/sizes/m/
‘In as much as the “Second Republic” or “New Dispensation” came promising wide ranging reforms of the country’s politics and governance mode, the evidence at hand point to more talk and less action,’ it observed.
In particular, Crisis Coalition noted a high level of systematic and escalating violations of human rights by the security forces, particularly targeting opposition members and civic actors such as journalists, student leaders and trade unionists (see: https://www.263chat.com/not-much-difference-between-first-and-second-republic/).
Crisis Coalition said that under Mnangagwa there had been a ‘heavy militarisation’ of businesses through the emergence of opaque security sector-run companies in ventures ranging from diamond and gold mining to farming, tourism and fuel industries.
‘At the heart of the Zimbabwe crisis lies a nationalistic military business and political class that has been growing its tentacles to all sectors of society since 2000.’ (See: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/zim-morphing-towards-dictatorship/.)
Evidence of the government’s determination to override human rights and ensure it wins the 2023 elections came with the gazetting of the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill which will seriously curtail the activities of civic society organisations.
The legal think tank Veritas said the bill contravened the provisions of the declaration of rights in the constitution, was not clearly drafted and encouraged government officials to make unduly repressive interpretations and would stifle democracy and economic development (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/outcry-over-anti-ngos-bill/).
For its part, the MDC Alliance said the proposed law was unconstitutional, draconian and undemocratic. Party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said: ‘The PVO Bill confirms that the regime is in panic mode and its solution to the bad governance and legitimacy crisis is to stifle democratic freedoms as we approach 2023.’ (See: https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/14/proposed-law-exposes-mnangagwa-panic/.)
Other points
- The MDC Alliance says party leader Nelson Chamisa’s campaigning in rural areas was again disrupted by Zanu PF, this time in Nkayi, Matabeleland North. Deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said the state ‘unleashed terror’ (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/nkayi-police-disrupt-chamisa-rally/).
- The success of Mnangagwa’s recent trip to the UK can perhaps be judged by the dismissive response of the Archbishop of Canterbury to a delegation of clergymen included in Mnangagwa’s entourage. They asked the Archbishop’s help for the removal of sanctions. He said he would ‘see how we can advocate for the poorest while ensuring that those who steal from the country what is not theirs, be themselves not the beneficiaries (and) don’t benefit from the relief of the sanctions.’ (See: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/sanctions-no-mercy-for-thieves-says-uk-cleric/.)
- The Vigil was visited today by the Zimbabwean cricketer Francis Ncube who now lives in Bournemouth in Southern England. He said how cheered he was to see us.
Today we met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Thanks to those who came: Beverley Mutandiro, Casper Nyamakura, Charles Mararirakwenda, David Makuyana, Delice Gavazah, Jonathan Kariwo, Joyce Mbairatsunga, Margaret Munenge, Patricia Masamba, Philip Maponga, Richard Munyama and Rose Benton.
