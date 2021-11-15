8:00 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Mnangagwa snubbed – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

President Mnangagwa came back from his expensive public relations trip to Glasgow as an even more insignificant figure than expected. He bumped into US President Joe Biden at the climate change conference in Scotland – probably in the lavatory – and the Zanu PF media immediately saw the encounter as a game-changing event, as Biden actually exchanged words with him.