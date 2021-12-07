7.12.2021 7:25
by CITE

50 LSU students test positive for Covid-19

Fifty Lupane State University (LSU) students tested positive for Covid-19 when they reported at the main campus for their examinations yesterday and have since been isolated at the campus hostels.
 Lupane State University (LSU)

The country has been recording an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few days sparking fears of the fourth wave.

In an interview with CITE, LSU Director of Marketing and Communications, Zwelithini Dlamini, confirmed that fifty students did test positive for Covid-19 through their mandatory screening yesterday.

“We have 50 Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed. The cases were recorded yesterday through the screening process. This is a very important process for us so that those that would be on campus already are not infected by the new arrivals,” said Dlamini.

He said screening is a regular process that the University does whenever they receive new batches of students coming to campus.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and they are giving us professional advice on how best to deal with the cases. In isolating them we are working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care because they are the ones who will monitor and supervise them ion how they are performing, are there any other extremes that require different attention, hospitalization, or something like that but so far, we had not got there,” he said.

Dlamini also added that the University has opened up other hostels to address the accommodation challenges.

“Generally, there are challenges with accommodation but we have opened up other hostels so that will ease pressure on accommodation, as a result, we are then able to accommodate these ones who have been confirmed positive so they are in a different hostel from others who are not positive,” said Dlamini.

Nationally, the country has recorded 139 046 people with confirmed Covid-19 cases, as of December 5, 2021, while 128 868 people have recovered and 4 710 people have lost their lives.

To date, a total of 2 884 045 people have been fully vaccinated.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *