Byo residents eager to vote in by-elections

The country was forced to go into by-elections following the massive recalls of local government and parliamentary representatives by the MDC-T party.
The other vacancies were caused by the deaths of some parliament and council members
Bulawayo has eight vacant wards and two parliamentary seats in Nkulumane and Pumula constituency.
Speaking during a roadshow themed #GetOutTheVote which was organised by Ekhaya vote 2023 in collaboration with Elections Resource Center (ERC) the residents said they are ready to participate in the polls.
“I am encouraging every resident to go and vote for the Councilor of their choice,” said Susan Mathema of Old Magwegwe.
Mathema said the winning councillor should do what people want in the ward.
As the roadshow made its way to Njube suburb, two police vehicles came to monitor proceedings which intimidated some residents who wanted to be part of the event.
In Pumula, a musician known as Sasha also took the opportunity to use his talent to urge residents to go and vote.
“We want people who are going to vote, we want someone who is going to be an MP, we want someone who is going to make the City bigger,” said Sasha.