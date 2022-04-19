CCC Leadership Commended For Attending National Events

In previous years, the then MDC Alliance, was reluctant to participate in national events arguing that the ruling ZANU PF party was turning them into political rallies.
However, in a statement on Saturday, CCC interim national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition party would have representatives at the Independence Day commemorations to be held across the country. She said:
As a citizens’ movement, we acknowledge the effort and sacrifices of our liberation heroes, war veterans, war collaborators and citizens, living and departed, who contributed to the attainment of the liberation of our nation from colonial rule.
Whereas there are political differences, there is no debate about honour, respect and acknowledgement of all national institutions, organs, events and programmes.
Our loyalty to Zimbabwe and our loyalty to the country is the absolute marker of the preservation of our history, legacy and identity as a people.
Political commentator Blessing Vava said CCC’s attendance was a progressive move. He said:
It’s a very progressive and commendable move; such important events are for all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliation.
Zimbabwe has a history, it came through selfless sacrifices by our brave heroes and heroines who participated in the struggle for independence.
Another political analyst Gibson Nyikadzino said CCC was morphing into a nationalist political party. Said Nyikadzino:
The CCC which as a rebranded faction of the MDC-T internal fights is now awakening to the reality that divisiveness, polarisation and partisanship are neither correct nor good for their movement or national political ecosystem.
However, outspoken political activist Lisa Ncube expressed disappointment over CCC’s decision to attend Uhuru celebrations. She said:
You can’t just attend independence celebrations to make people happy. The question is, are we independent? If not, then what are we celebrating?
We have CCC members fighting court cases, Mbonisi Ncube was murdered, rallies banned and elections rigged. What is there to celebrate?