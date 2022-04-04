UN Injects US$30 Million To Help Zimbabwe Fight Gender-based Violence

This was revealed by the European Union ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen in Harare on Wednesday.
The event was held under the theme: ‘More women in business for real economic growth.’
Olkkonen said the country continues to record an increase in GBV cases despite concerted efforts to fight the vice. He said:
We are gathering under the banner spotlight initiative, a programme of EU and United Nations strategic partnership. The UN has invested 500 million Euros globally and here in Zimbabwe UN has invested US$30 million to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.
The EU through the spotlight initiative to eliminate violence against women is supporting the ILO model work place programme. The programme has among other activities such as training on women’s rights, to end sexual harassment and GBV in the workplaces.
He said they were targeting to have at least 85% women empowerment programmes as a principle objective by 2025.
Olkkonen added that the EU was strongly committed to supporting gender equality in Zimbabwe and worldwide. He added that at least 85% of all EU’s new programmes will have gender equality on girls and women empowerment as a principle objective by 2025.
He said the aim was to support transformation and build a gender-responsive society that ensures women’s equal participation in social, political and economic spheres.