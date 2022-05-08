8.5.2022 7:48
by ENCA

Come home to register and vote

Zimbabwe politics | Come home to register and vote

Zimbabwe voter registration reopens today for the upcoming general elections – Photo: Fortune Moyo/GPJ Zimbabwe

eNCA Correspondent Pindai Dube has more from Harare. Courtesy of #DStv403

