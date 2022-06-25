Missing Student: Human Remains, School Shoes Found Near School | Report

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Madam Boss said the search team dug up a skull, legs, ribs and school shoes suspected to be those of Livingstone close to the school on Friday afternoon.
The comedienne suggested that the 19-year-old was murdered, saying “they made people search for the child the whole day yet they knew where they buried him”.
Chikoto insisted that school authorities knew about the alleged murder of Livingstone. She said the authorities refused to give them hoes to use in their search for the missing pupil.
Speaking in a broken voice, Madam Boss said they suspected the school’s boarding master and the teachers knew that the pupil was murdered.
She said they conducted the search the whole day and almost gave up adding that “when the spirit of a person wants their remains to be found, it will help in the search.”
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was yet to comment on the latest development.
Livingstone was reportedly last seen on the night of 5 December 2021 under the custody of the headmaster, Maxwell Sambona.
He was believed to have broken into the school’s tuck-shop with other unidentified pupils and stole biscuits, roasted corn (maputi) and Zap Nax chips, some of which were found stashed under his bed.
The teenager was arrested by the police who reportedly beat him up at the school’s assembly, took him to the station and later returned him to the school and handed him into his headmaster’s custody.
This was meant to allow him to write his Form Four final exams.
On 6 December, Livingstone could not be located as he was due to write one of his ZIMSEC papers.