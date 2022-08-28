Chamisa Asks Fellow Africans To “Support Zimbabweans In These Trying Times” – Chamisa

Nelson Chamisa
Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services during the Government of National Unity (GNU) speaks as some South African officials are expressing frustration over the presence of Zimbabweans in that country.
Most recently, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Member of the Executive (MEC) of Health for Limpopo Province, was captured on camera refusing to discharge a Zimbabwean patient over an outstanding bill. She also told her that Zimbabwe should get medical treatment in Zimbabwe, a statement which has sparked controversy.
In a Twitter message seen by Pindula News, Chamisa promised that the Zimbabwean crisis was coming to an end in about a year’s time. He said:
Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints. I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our fights will be a thing of the past.
We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership, bad governance and deadening poverty. Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbours.
Responding to Chamisa’s post, a South African politician, Mmusi Maimane who formerly led the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the ruling ZANU PF was the source of the socio-economic and political crises in Zimbabwe. He said:
The cause of the crisis in Zimbabwe is known, it is the repressive regime led by @edmnangagwa. The role of the SADC region will be to ensure a free and fair election season, election day and count. South Africa and other SADC countries cannot afford to subsidize Zanu anymore.
There are estimated to be between 800 000 and 3 million Zimbabweans in South Africa. Zimbabweans migrated to the neighbouring country following the collapse of the economy two decades ago. The decline was mainly attributed to corruption by political elites.