ZANU PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena Arrested

Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (ZANU PF) and four Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) officials have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
In a brief statement released on Tuesday, ZACC said the suspects were arrested for allegedly committing fraud and money laundering involving US$5 million. ZACC said:
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cottco officials Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving USD$5million.
The five are expected to appear in court this Wednesday.
ZACC did not disclose any further details relating to the matter.
According to ZimLive, it is widely believed that Wadyajena, who chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on land and agriculture, could have abused his parliamentary post and ZANU PF links leading to the misappropriation of inputs that were meant for distribution to farmers.
Meanwhile, COTTCO managing director Pious Manamike and head of marketing and ginning Maxmore Njanji are currently out on bail on corruption allegations.
COTTCO, formerly the Cotton Marketing Board (CMB), is 38 per cent owned by the Government.