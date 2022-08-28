ZIMSTAT: Cost Of Living In Zimbabwe Goes Up In August 2022

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMSTAT said the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in August 2022 was $20 461.00 while the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $26 623.00 in August 2022. Reads the statement:
Consumer Price Index— August 2022
The month-on-month inflation rate in August 2022 was 12.4 percent shedding 13.2 percentage points on the July 2022 rate of 25.6 percent.
The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of August 2022 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 285.0 percent.
The CPI for the month ending August 2022 stood at 12,286.26 compared to 10,932.83 in July 2022 and 3,191.05 in August 2021.
Blended Consumer Price Index— August 2022.
The month-on-month inflation rate in August 2022 was 6.6 percent shedding 9.5 percentage points on the July 2022 rate of 16.1 percent.
The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of August 2022 as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 106.3 percent.
The blended CPI for the month ending August 2022 stood at 254.21 compared to 238.43 in July 2022 and 123.21 in August 2021.