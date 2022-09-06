Fadzayi Mahere Issues Update On Job Sikhala’s Health Condition

Mahere said plans were underway to ensure the former MDC 99 leader receives medication from private health practitioners. Mahere, a lawyer, wrote on Twitter this Monday:

Hon Job Sikhala reports that he is feeling weak and has a burning sensation in his stomach. Arrangements are being made for him to receive private medical attention. The bottom line is that he must be accorded his constitutional right to bail.

Freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker, Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday said Sikhala’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa had been asked to call a private doctor to attend to the politician who was vomiting.

He also claimed that Sikhala’s wife had confirmed that she also got a call letting her know that Sikhala was vomiting.

Chin’ono added that Sikhala was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and was unable to walk.

Sikhala was arrested together with 15 other CCC activists over the 14 June violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain colleague Moreblessing Ali.

He has repeatedly been denied bail by both Magistrate Court and the High Court.