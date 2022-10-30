“In Our Country, Terrorism Is Actually Instigated By Government” – Chamisa

He made the remarks after he was Thursday blocked by the government from visiting detained party legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) and 13 others.
Sikhala and others were arrested in June for allegedly inciting the 14 June violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
Speaking to reporters soon after being denied entry to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where the politicians are being held, Chamisa said:
When a government is at the core and at the forefront of abusing citizens, it’s a difficult thing. In other countries, terrorism is done by sections of society. In our country, terrorism is actually instigated by government. We have issues in the country, and human rights abuses are rampant. Our colleagues have spent over 120 days in prison with no trial. Pre-trial incarceration; detention without trial is a serious international human rights violation. Sikhala, Sithole and all the Nyatsime heroes are not criminals. They have not committed any offence. They are political prisoners and it’s on account of the toxic politics in this country.
Chamisa claimed that Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had ordered prison officers to deny him access to his imprisoned colleagues.
Chamisa was made to wait for more than three hours outside the gates. He later met the prison officer-in-charge who turned him away.
This is despite Chamisa having written to prison authorities demanding that he be allowed to visit the incarcerated CCC members. He was granted permission after threatening legal action against prison authorities.
Last week, MDC-Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora was cleared to visit Sikhala.
Chamisa said he would challenge the restriction.