South Africa: 7 Zimbabweans Escape From Prison

South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the escape in a statement, saying a manhunt has since been launched.
The seven were identified as;
1). Nhamo Muyambo,
2). Francis Chitho,
3). Trymore Chauke,
4). Lubuyo September,
5). Abraham Moyane,
6). Simba Masinge and
7). Bennet Kwarrile.
Reads the statement released by Singabakho Nxumalo:
The DCS, working with the South African Police Services has launched a manhunt following the escape of seven remand detainees at Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda in the early hours of October 18. Investigations have been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be confirmed in due course.
Nxumalo also said that the escapees are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted urging members of the public to approach the nearest police station if they have information that can lead to the apprehension of the escapees.
He added that the images of the escapees would be shared during the course of the day.Post published in: Featured