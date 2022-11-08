MSD Advises Farmers To Delay Planting

MSD encouraged farmers to continue with land preparation for the climate-proofed agriculture scheme whose inputs are being distributed by the government.
The Chief Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri told The Sunday News in an interview:
We have seen that it has been raining across the country but these are not effective rains so we expect farmers to continue preparations, stock inputs and carry on with Pfumvudza/Intwasa pot-holing.
MSD’s head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said farmers should take note of their soil types and the kind of crops suitable for them.
He advised farmers in areas with soil types that require less rainfall to liaise with Agritex officials for further instructions since the country has received light showers.
MSD said the national seasonal rainfall forecast for October to December indicates that Regions I and II of the country have increased chances of getting normal to below normal rains while Region III has increased chances of receiving normal to above normal rains during the same period.
Region I forms – Manicaland province.
Region II has two parts, A, – Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Harare province,
Region II B – Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, and Mashonaland Central.
Region III – Midlands, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland North.
Region IV – Bulawayo province.
Region V – half of Matabeleland South, parts of Matabeleland North, parts of Midlands, parts of Mashonaland West, and parts of Manicaland.
For the November, December and January rainfall outlook, Regions I, II and III have increased chances of getting normal to above-normal rains.
The January, February March rainfall outlook Region I has increased chances of receiving normal to above normal rains while Regions II and III are expected to experience above normal to normal rains.Post published in: Featured