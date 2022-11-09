Mugwadi Says CCC Youths Disrupted The Party’s Press Conference

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on Tuesday accused ZANU PF youths of storming the Media Centre in Harare to block the opposition party from holding its Press Conference.
Mahere said ZANU PF is scared of the opposition and is trying to push CCC to boycott general elections scheduled for 2023.
However, in a post on Twitter, Mugwadi claimed that CCC youths disrupted the presser to stop CCC leader Nelson Chamisa from imposing his preferred leaders for the party’s youth wing. Said Mugwadi:
Dog eat dog in CCC – deadly factional strife as their leader [Nelson Chamisa] who has no legitimate claim to lead their party claims legitimacy to freeze posts of other politicians belonging to the CCC cult.
CCC youths disrupted the presser to stop the [Takudzwa] Ngadziore coup on Obey Sithole.
Chamisa is reportedly set to impose former student activist, Takudzwa Ngadziore, as the party’s youth assembly chairperson, albeit, on an interim basis.
Ngadziore will replace Obey Sithole, who left for Europe to further his studies.