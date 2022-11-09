Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event

There was heavy police presence outside the Media Centre in Harare where CCC was scheduled to address a press conference.
However, suspected ZANU PF members stormed into the conference room and allegedly stole CCC banners just before the press conference started and forced some CCC officials to escape through a back exit.
In a statement, CiZC accused police officers of ignoring the violence that was unfolding before them. Read the statement:
While [police officers] patrolled the entrance to Media Centre, where [CCC] was due to hold a press conference, suspected [ZANU PF] youths stormed the venue and violently kicked out the CCC officials who were yet to start their press conference.
What is clear is that [police officers] stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested [ZANU PF] members implicated in violence.
According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution.
The latest incident is not isolated. The State has continued to abuse state security agents and the judiciary for political purposes.
We implore the police to bring the perpetrators of today’s violent incident to account.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party will not be pushed into violent confrontations with ZANU PF. She tweeted:
We only know peace. We won’t be sucked into a game of violence. We make no apologies for choosing non-violent resistance over Stone Age barbarism. But we will never be silenced.
You can steal our banners but you can never steal our voice.