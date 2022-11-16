School Head, Teacher Arrested Over ZIMSEC Exams Leak

The headmaster, Gainmore Muzezewa, and the teacher, Howard Zipore, are set to appear before a magistrate at Filabusi Magistrate Court.
In a statement on Friday, ZIMSEC warned examination centre administrators that they risk arrest and prosecution for any leakages of exam papers.
ZIMSEC said some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appeared before the courts for leaking examination papers. It said:
Candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified. As a result of the investigations some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appealed before the courts.
Examination centre administrators who were the source of the leakage were apprehended together with their distribution networks.
The Investigation team has arrested a man who fraudulently registered a SIM Card line in the name of ZIMSEC Mutare. Masquerading as a ZIMSEC official, he was found selling fake certificates and some question papers.
The Police Forensic Unit is currently tracing all Candidates who shared the Question Papers on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. More candidates have been apprehended and arraigned before the courts. The law has and is taking its course.
… Candidates who had pre-access to question papers continue to be identified and in line with the ZIMSEC Act, Section 34. will have examination results cancelled.