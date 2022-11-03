System Glitch Halts Printing Of Birth And Death Certificates

In a statement issued on Monday, Registrar General Henry Machiri said the issuance of passports and National Identity Documents (IDs) remains unaffected.
Machiri did not reveal when the problem is going to be rectified but said the department will be providing regular updates on the progress being made toward resolving the technical glitch. He said:
The Civil Registry Department wishes to inform its valued clients and stakeholders that it is experiencing technical challenges with its system, which has affected the issuance of birth and death certificates.
However, these documents are still being issued manually in emergency cases.
… The ministry of home affairs is working on a permanent solution to these intermittent system challenges