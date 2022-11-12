ZEC Announces Cancellation Of Ward 8 Victoria Falls Municipality Vacancy

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZEC said the cancellation was necessitated by a letter by Victoria Falls Town Clerck which stated that the recall of the incumbent was erroneous. Reads the statement issued by Mr Utoile Silaigwana, the ZEC chief elections officer:
Cancellation of Vacancy: Ward 8 Victoria Falls Municipality
This notice serves to advise the public that the Election Notice published by the Commission on 20 October 2022 on the occurrence of a vacancy in Ward 8 of Victoria Falls Municipality is hereby withdrawn. This withdrawal follows a letter dated 3 November 2022 by the Town Clerk of Victoria Falls Municipality advising the Commission that the MDC-T had erroneously recalled the incumbent Councillor.
Three weeks ago, opposition MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora, recalled two Victoria Falls councillors accusing them of defying party protocol and siding with rival opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.
Councillors for Ward 7 and 8, in that order, Thuso Moyo, and Josepha Dzangai were ordered to vacate their seats.
Town Clerk Ronnie Dube wrote to the two councillors advising them that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works had informed his office that they had been expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change T (MDC-T) party. Dube wrote:
In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 129(1)(k) the ward is now vacant.
Victoria Falls City has 11 wards.Post published in: Featured