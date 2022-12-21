Government Lifts Ban On Kombis

According to Statutory Instrument 213A of 2022 promulgated on 21 December 2022, the ban on kombis has been lifted with immediate effect. Reads the Statutory Instrument:
Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2022 (No. 43)
THE Minister of Health has, in terms of section 8(1) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) Regulations, 2020 (published in Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020), made the following order: –
1. This order may be cited as the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2022 (No. 43).
2. Transport services, whether intracity or intercity, for the carriage of passengers shall no longer be restricted to the transport services mentioned in section 4(2) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) Order, 2020) (“the principal order”), published in Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, and all laws with respect to the licensing of those services that were in force immediately before the commencement of the principal order shall recommence in force with immediate effect.