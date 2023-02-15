MDC-T Leader Mwonzora Recalls Elias Mudzuri From Senate

I have to inform the House that on the 6th of February, 2023, I was notified by the Movement for Democratic Change that with effect from the 1st of February, 2023, Hon. Sen. Eng. Elias Mudzuri ceased to be a member of the MDC party. Accordingly, Section 129 (1) (K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe applies, it provides that: – ‘A seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it.

He said the necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform President Mnangagwa, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the existence of the vacancy in line with the Electoral Act, [Chapter 2:13].

The recall comes days after Mudzuri allegedly fired Mwonzora from MDC-T for breaching the party’s Constitution.

According to Mudzuri, Mwonzora did not follow the laid down procedure of holding the Congress.

However, Mwonzora was displeased by Mudzuri ‘s actions leading to the recall.

Mudzuri, a former Harare Mayor, was reportedly eyeing contesting for the presidency at the Congress before he threw the towel due to alleged irregularities in the build-up.

He was recalled from Senate on 14 February when the party was celebrating the life of Morgan Tsvangirai, the late founding leader of the MDC who died in 2018.