Bulawayo City Council Gets Approval To Recruit 500 Health Workers

The local authority has been hit by an exodus of critical health personnel and this has negatively impacted service delivery in the city.
The Chronicle reported that the City of Bulawayo requires a staff complement of 186 nursing staff to operate at full capacity and presently, there are 87 nurses.
According to the latest council minutes, some of the health personnel that the local authority intends to recruit include dentists and nurses.
Responding to questions raised during a recent full council meeting, the town clerk, Christopher Dube, said:
Council will soon be recruiting dentists and other health workers to alleviate the situation as the parent ministry had authorised the recruitment of 500 staff members.
Emakhandeni and Nkulumane Clinics have been earmarked for extended dental care services to decentralise the service to other suburbs.
In an interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday, Bulawayo deputy mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said residents were being forced to travel long distances seeking medical care. He said:
We had serious concerns pertaining to the long hours spent by residents seeking health services from our clinics due to staff shortages.
We are happy that we have been given the green light to recruit 500 workers to address the problem.
Our residents were being short-changed and the situation had reached alarming levels such that some had to walk extra kilometres to nearby clinics to access healthcare.
Ncube said recruitment is ongoing and they expect that by the end of April this year, the situation will have improved.Post published in: Featured