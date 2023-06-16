King Lobengula’s Image In Masvikiro4ED Banner Angers Mthwakazi Activist

Kings Mzilikazi and Lobengula are revered among the Mthwakazi people.

Reducing them to being associated with Mnangagwa is an insult of the highest order. Mnangagwa’s Amadlozi (ancestors) are Kaguvi and Nehanda, the spirit mediums.

Mnangagwa cannot, and no one can claim for him, a spiritual relationship with Mzilikazi and Lobengula.

I urge the people who made the banner and Mnangagwa himself to shun reducing our departed heroes to nonentities.

Kings Mzilikazi and Lobengula were not spirit mediums. They were real, true fighters.

They were physical military men, commanders who physically trained armies that challenged colonialism in an unprecedented manner.

Hands off our ancestors. They are sacred.