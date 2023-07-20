Govt Transfers College Staff From PSC To Tertiary Education Service Council

In a circular to teacher training colleges and polytechnic principals dated 12 July 2023, TESC said the transfer was effected in terms of section 72(2) and (3) of the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02). TESC said:

Reference is made to the PSC’s Minute A/28/44 dated June 23, 2023, regarding the subject matter. In this regard, PSC transferred all members employed in technical, vocal and teachers colleges to the TESC with effect from June 23. Members who had exercised their right not to join the TESC were automatically and by operation of law transferred to the council. If there are members who are averse to the transfer, principals should secure written submissions and send the submissions to the Tertiary Education Council Secretariat no later than July 31.

Meanwhile, polytechnic employees who spoke to NewsDay said that they feared that their working conditions will be worse under the council.

A non-lecturing employee was quoted as saying that they preferred working under PSC as it provided job security instead of “being forced to join” a “trial and error arrangement led by retired people.”