A rock and a hard place

Round the inside of the dome above the high altar are the words, in six-foot high letters: You are Peter and, on this rock, I will build my Church and I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven. These words, which we read in today’s gospel, echo those of Isaiah in the first reading where they amount to a job description for the new administrator, Eliakim, of king Hezekiah’s palace.
There had been much squabbling about who Jesus was; a new prophet like Elijah? John the Baptist risen from the dead? The leaders of the people were no help. Jesus wanted his closest followers to know and drew from Peter the emphatic revelation: ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ Jesus immediately gives Peter his task: ‘You are Peter and, on this rock, …’ But then, Jesus tells them on no account are they to tell anyone he is the Christ, the Messiah.
So there are two questions:
Who are you, Jesus?
What do you want?
We have our answer to the first: he is the Christ, the Son of the living God. But did they understand what this meant? From our own experience, we often find ourselves saying of someone we have met but never spent time with, ‘I am delighted to have this chance to get to know you better.’ The disciples ‘knew’ Jesus as some kind of special prophet and charismatic leader. That is all. They did not know him ‘better’. He knows this and tells them not to talk about him for now. He is not the kind of Christ the people – or the disciples – think he should be. And we know this scene in the gospel is followed by a sharp rebuke: ‘Get behind me, Satan, your thoughts are not the thoughts of God, but of man.’ So, even Peter hadn’t a clue what kind of Christ Jesus was.
Are we much better? This leads us into the second question.
We are so inclined to ‘tame’ Jesus and fit him into our own frame of reference. He is kind, forgiving, patient and the rest. He is all these but he is also demanding. Like a parent or a school teacher, he wants us to grow up. He wants us to stretch ourselves beyond the ‘comfortable’ and the ‘manageable’. He talks about the cross. This is the only identity and description of Jesus that counts. But they don’t get it. Though they will later. Where are we in this?
While Peter may be ‘the rock’, early commentators did not see him as the only founder of the Church in Rome. Irenaeus, writing around 100 years after Peter’s death, tells us the Church in Rome – ‘the most illustrious church to which every church must resort’ – was founded by ‘Peter and Paul’. So it was not a one-man show and these two giants of the early church did not always agree. They had quite a sharp exchange on the conditions for gentile admission to the Church.
We can carry away two thoughts from this Sunday’s readings. Jesus left his Church in the hands of one person who was to be the anchor of unity. But that did not mean the one person had all the answers. The Church was to be in the hands of shepherds who might often differ. That is OK as long as they travel together (synodically) and hold to their unity with the rock.
And second, they will find a deeper unity in ‘losing their life’, that is, in listening to one another and being prepared to shift their position as they open themselves, step by step, to what is greater than any one of them. This can be hard.
27 August 2023 Sunday 21 A Is 22:19-23 Rom 11:33-36 Mt 16:13-20