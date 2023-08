Govt Has Imported 50 000 Decoders, Says Information Deputy Minister

We want free to air because we want all Zimbabweans to watch. We have so far imported 50 000 set-top boxes so that you can watch all these stations at home just like what you do on DStv. These decoders are fetching US$15 and we are going to give some for free. This is just a phase.

Speaking during a brand Zimbabwe breakfast dialogue organised by the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Kindness Paradza said some of the decoders will be given for free. Said Paradza:

Paradza urged media stakeholders to apply for licences from the Ministry to import and sell the decoders to members of the public. He said: