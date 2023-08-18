Police Block CCC Rally Scheduled For Mt Darwin

These denials come under controversial reasons, as they claim that the venues are already occupied on the same date.

It is evident that this is a systematic approach employed by the regime in Harare to prevent the Citizens movement and its President, Nelson Chamisa, from engaging with the people.

Sadly, these are just some of over 105 rallies and meetings that have been banned on false pretenses and yet we are in the election season.

ZANU PF is running scared and can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe.