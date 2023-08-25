Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Says ZEC Is Attempting To Change Results

ELECTION UPDATE: ZEC’s unlawful attempt to undermine the will of the people by tampering with the V11s will be met with legally and constitutionally resistance. It is imperative for ZEC to act honorably and accept the will of the people to prevent further contestation of the election outcome.

The CCC stated that ZEC’s actions are unlawful and undermine the people’s will, and they will legally and constitutionally resist such attempts. The party urged ZEC to act with integrity and accept the election outcome to avoid further disputes. Said the party:

Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, the party’s former spokesperson, also posted on X suggesting that presiding officers in the Mt Pleasant Constituency were summoned to manipulate the postal vote count on the V11 forms in order to inflate the “presidential numbers” because President Emmerson Mnangagwa was losing. Mahere said:

STOP THE STEAL: All the presiding officers for Mt Pleasant Constituency were called back to alter the postal vote count on our v11s to inflate their “presidential numbers” cause Mr Mnangagwa is losing. Our polling agents demanded a stop to the process. ZEC is now leaving Oriel.

The party later said after receiving reports of the ZEC’s alleged unlawful actions to reopen ballot boxes in Kwekwe, it deployed a team to the ZEC offices. The party said it appears the polling agents were misled by ZEC, who claim that they used an incorrect date and need to make amendments. The CCC party views this as a deliberate tactic to undermine the people’s will. The party urges everyone to stand up and protect the integrity of the vote.

Legal expert Advocate Thabani Mpofu urged polling agents not to respond to any requests from ZEC or the ZANU party to return to polling stations and reopen ballot boxes. He said:

Agents have discharged their mandate. Anyone getting a call from ZEC or ZANU requesting them to go back to polling stations to re-open ballot boxes must not heed such calls.

Mpofu emphasised that they already possess the necessary V11 forms and do not require anything further from ZEC. To safeguard the integrity of the vote, he advised them to defend it by remaining at home.