Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Results: CCC Wins St Mary’s Parliamentary Seat

The constituency elections officer for St Mary’s, Mr Herbert Chirowodza, confirmed the results in a Declaration of Result of Poll Results form. Chiroodza officially declared Mazhindu as the elected member of the National Assembly for the constituency.
In addition, Chiroodza said 352 ballot papers were rejected, and the voter turnout percentage was recorded as 72.1 percent.
According to CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, the opposition party has achieved a historic victory in Chitiguzwa’s democratic politics by winning all 25 council seats.