Julius Malema Says ZANU PF Is “A Criminal Syndicate” That Steals Elections

Speaking to SABC News, Malema said that Zimbabwe’s ruling party was using security forces to hold onto power against the wishes of the majority. Said Malema:
If you go to Zimbabwe, ZANU PF is not a popular party, it’s a criminal syndicate that steals elections, and uses the army and the police to intimidate people.
Malema made the remarks while discussing the decline of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), which has been in power since 1994. He said:
The history of the liberation movement on the continent is such that after 30 years, it becomes self-destructive, it becomes a snake that bites and eats itself, so whether the EFF is there or not, the ANC is going to die a natural death, the same thing as ZANU PF.
ZANU PF won the majority of seats in Parliament and its Presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was declared winner with just over 52 percent of the vote in the Harmonised Elections held in August.