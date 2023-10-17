23:35 by Pindula News Have your say: Structureless Political Parties May Be Barred From Contesting National Elections

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said the Government is considering regulating political parties to ensure that they are “organised”. Speaking in a recent interview with State media, Ziyambi said it may become necessary to bar political parties without structures from contesting in national elections. This comes after the “structureless” opposition CCC party