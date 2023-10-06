ZANU PF Engages Police To Recover Campaign Vehicles From Losing Candidates

Last week, ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu ordered all defeated candidates to return the cars without fail.
The ruling party doled out 210 brand new branded vehicles, including 4×4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary representatives ahead of the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
Apparently, some of the losing candidates are yet to return the vehicles prompting ZANU PF secretary for transport for Harare province, Munyaradzi Nyamukondiwa, to warn them that the party will involve the police.
In a notice dated O5 October 2023, Nyamukondiwa warned that those who ignored the instruction risk the embarrassment of the vehicles being repossessed through the police. He wrote:
Those who did not surrender party vehicles as per instruction risk the embarrassment of the vehicles being repossessed by police.
In the run-up to the polls, ZANU PF splashed millions of dollars on cars for top officials and candidates as well as party regalia for members.
I do support the action, because, vamwe vacho vanototi chero ndakawana mota. saka kuwhinha kana kuruza ndakapinda