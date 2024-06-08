Resisting the pressure of the tribe

There were political and religious reasons. The Germans and the British were competing to gain influence and control. Islam was expanding into the interior and even among the Christians there was competition between the churches. All these could be said about other parts of Africa. What made Uganda special?
The kabaka realised Christianity brought a new outlook to people. It threatened to undermine his absolute power. The cause of Mukasa’ execution was that he objected to the kabaka’s killing of Anglican Bishop Hannington without giving him a hearing. The kabaka was furious at being questioned and had him beheaded.
Charles Lwanga took over from Mukasa as leader of the group preparing for baptism and he tried to protect them from the kabaka’s sexual abuse of them. Knowing the danger they were all in, he requested they be baptised by missionary Fr Lourdel. The king determined to get rid of the Christians altogether and had most of them burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3rd 1886.
The question arises; where did these young men – one only a boy – find the strength to make a stand? Why were they not ‘overwhelmed by the tribe’ (Nietzsche), that is, the pressure to conform to the traditions of their elders? Where did 14-year-old Kizito find the confidence to shout to his friends as he was led away, ‘Good-bye! We are on our way’?
We know the answer – even if it sounds well-worn. They were not alone. ‘I am with you always’. The early disciples experienced this, as we read in the Acts. And in the persecutions in North Africa in Roman times, Perpetua and Felicity showed the same courage. But that is too easy – to say we know the answer. Where do we find courage today? The news is full of people ‘overwhelmed by the tribe’, that is, keeping their head down and hoping the trouble will pass.
It doesn’t. It has to be faced. If not, it overwhelms us. Deep within us we know our courage lies struggling to assert itself. We are terrified by what it might mean if it does break free of the tight hold we keep on it. But if we allow ourselves to be free, who knows what might happen. We might begin to be fully alive.
Uganda Martyrs 9 June 2024 2 Mac 7:1…14 Rm 8 31-39 Mt 5:1-12